New London Police Union Brings Issues To Labor Board Hearing

The New London Police Union and the City of New London have attended a labor board hearing this week after the union filed a complaint about a lack of promotions within the city’s police department.

The union said a captain’s vacancy was left open for more than a year and claim talks have stalled over reorganization.

New London Mayor Mike Passero said he is disappointed it’s come to this.

“The administration still and always has strongly supports our police department, our officers. And our door is always open as the union knows to restructure operations to become more efficient and better serve the needs of our city,” Passero said.

The results of the hearing won’t be known for several months. And the vacant captain’s position has since been filled.

The New London Police Union was unavailable to comment.