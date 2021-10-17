-
Members of the police union in Bridgeport, Connecticut, have voted “no confidence” in the city’s first Latina chief — 54% of union members in attendance…
A federal court rejected arguments from police unions that hoped to block the release of police disciplinary records in New York.The unions claimed…
The New London Police Union and the City of New London have attended a labor board hearing this week after the union filed a complaint about a lack of…
An end to broad protections for police officers against lawsuits will not hike insurance rates for towns or police departments in Connecticut, according…
Nearly a dozen members of Nassau County’s police reform task force have resigned in protest over what they call a “fraud” plan to reform policing. The…
Nassau County approved the hiring of a PR firm to help roll out its police body camera program. While doing so, it also revealed a tentative labor…
A coalition of New York police unions announced endorsements against several Democrat state senators, including three races on Long Island. The 23 unions…
Connecticut’s state police union has voted “No Confidence” in Governor Ned Lamont and in-state police leaders after the passage of a police accountability…