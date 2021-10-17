-
The National Coast Guard Museum Association hopes to begin construction in 2022.
-
A $36 million preservation project is underway to restore USS Nautilus, the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine, based in Groton, Connecticut.Senior…
-
New London, Connecticut’s chief of police was placed on administrative leave with pay this week while a personnel issue is being investigated.Mayor Mike…
-
New London’s Black community has a long history in the small Connecticut city, but it’s a history that’s little known and celebrated. Now, New London has…
-
A former leader at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, has been relieved of his command for good.The Coast Guard investigated Master…
-
Connecticut College in New London has shifted to remote learning following a COVID-19 outbreak of more than 50 students.Students are required to remain in…
-
Submarine Base New London in Connecticut is hosting a visit by the French submarine Amethyste through this weekend to strengthen the relationship between…
-
Governor Cuomo’s final hours in the executive mansion, New London bears the brunt of Henri, an error with medicaid payments in New York, and not owning a…
-
A New London, Connecticut native who played basketball for Team Puerto Rico in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is to be honored this weekend.The city where India…
-
A construction hub for offshore wind based in New London’s State Pier won approval from Connecticut’s top environmental body. The Connecticut Department…