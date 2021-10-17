-
Connecticut business leaders are cautiously optimistic about a post-pandemic future, according to a survey from Connecticut’s largest business group. The…
Unionized workers at the Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown said there is a dangerous shortage of mental health workers.Damien Nuzzo is a nurse…
Governor Ned Lamont’s office announced that 1,700 management-level state employees can expect raises that will cost $13 million. The announcement comes as…
The union that represents thousands of group home workers in Connecticut said it is once again delaying a planned strike as it negotiates with the…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont reached a deal between the state’s largest health care workers’ union and the nursing home industry late Thursday…
Union officials say more than 2,800 workers at over two dozen nursing homes across Connecticut are ready to hit the picket line at 6 a.m. Friday if their…
A Long Island barge company will pay $375,000 to a whistleblower who was fired for telling authorities about safety concerns. The whistleblower’s brother…
The New London Police Union and the City of New London have attended a labor board hearing this week after the union filed a complaint about a lack of…
The three-person Farm Laborers Wage Board has delayed a decision on whether New York should make it easier for farmworkers to get overtime pay until at…
More than 400 nurses at a hospital in Norwich, Connecticut, ended their two-day strike on Saturday. The hospital had been seeing an uptick in coronavirus…