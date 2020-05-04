Long Island Towns To Coordinate On Beach, Park Reopenings

The supervisors of all thirteen towns on Long Island will work together on a regional plan to reopen beaches and parks this summer.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer says maintaining social distance guidelines through the summer will help prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections.

“We can work to adhere to the governor’s guidance and orders, and make sure that our residents will enjoy somewhat of a summer – we know it’s going to be different – but somewhat of a summer that can allow us to enjoy why we live on Long Island.”

Schaffer says the goal is to coordinate, but that each town could have different opening dates and activity restrictions due to staff availability, and the need to address coronavirus hot spots that could flare up.

