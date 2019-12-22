Cuomo Announces $10M For Anti-Hate Crime Protection

This Hanukkah, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more than $10 million to boost security at non-public schools and religious institutions that may be the target of hate crimes in New York.

The FBI reports a downturn in the number of hate crimes reported in New York, and in Connecticut, for 2019, but acts of anti-Semitism throughout the country are still prevalent.

“We have to educate everybody because if people had taken notice of what was happening in Germany, and they would have said something, or done something, then the powers that be would not have been so ready to exterminate us,” said Agnes Vertes, a child survivor of the Holocaust, who now lives in Connecticut.

Vertes spoke on WSHU’s The Full Story.

She escaped the Nazis at age 4, along with her younger sister. They were reunited with their parents after the war.