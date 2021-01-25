Coronavirus Latest: Four More U.K. Variant COVID-19 Cases In Connecticut

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Four additional cases of the more contagious form of the virus have been found in Connecticut. Two people are from the same household. One patient made a recent trip from the United Arab Emirates and had contact with a person who tested positive.

Governor Ned Lamont said that brings the total in Connecticut to eight: New Haven (2), Oxford (3), and West Haven (3), range in age from 15 to 50.

This new strain is spreading quickly throughout the world, and it's highly likely that these are not the only eight cases in Connecticut, which is why it is so important that everyone continues taking precautions to prevent transmission.



The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dropped to 5%. The COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined over 16% over the past two weeks in Connecticut. On Long Island, the 7-day positivity rate dipped to 7%. The rest of New York is down to 6%.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said high-risk high school sports will resume practice starting in February. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo left the decision up to local health departments to allow low contact group activities.

The county will also allow high schools to use county parks to host cross-country meets while district fields are used for football, lacrosse, cheerleading and sport competitions.

Five coastal Connecticut towns will open COVID-19 vaccination clinics at senior centers for people 75 and older this week.

The Shoreline Medical Reserve Corps. wants volunteers to apply online to serve as clinical support staff in Branford, North Branford, East Haven, Guilford and Madison. Retired nurses and doctors are sought to administer vaccines.