Biden Administration Open To Paid Family Leave Program Pushed By Local Lawmakers

The Biden administration says it’s open to a permanent paid family and medical leave program. That’s been an important cause for U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut.

DeLauro and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York are co-sponsors of a bill that would cover paid leave for all workers, including part-time workers.

The state of Connecticut launched its paid leave program last year. It’s one of only a handful of states that offer it — New York among them.

“There are a number of states that don’t have access here. We’re one of the only industrialized countries in the world that doesn’t have a paid Family and Medical Leave effort here,” DeLauro said.

Andrea Barton Reeves runs Connecticut's paid leave program.

“Paid leave is here. And the reason it’s here is because it’s an investment in our workforce. Because we know people have lives outside of work. We know people work best when they don’t have to worry about whether or not they can take care of their families,” Reeves said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on “Face the Nation” Sunday that President Joe Biden is interested in pursuing several measures, including paid family and medical leave, after Congress passes a COVID-19 relief package.