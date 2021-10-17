-
The federal program that is supposed to forgive student loans for workers who choose public service has failed in New York, according to a report from…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York renewed her call to pass a bill that would create a confidential way for military service members to get…
Several members of the New York Congressional delegation have sponsored a bill that would ensure all who became injured or fell ill as a result of the…
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced changes this week that make it easier for veterans to get disability benefits for diseases linked to…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from New York wants to eliminate certain employment requirements to help students at public colleges access federal food…
Survivors of workplace sexual harassment could be able to speak out under legislation reintroduced by New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.The bipartisan…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said financial scams targeting seniors skyrocketed during the pandemic, and it's estimated that in New York State alone,…
Legislation proposed in the U.S. Senate would increase penalties for companies that use illegal robocalls.New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten…
Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses have more than doubled in the United States over the past 10 years, with about 500,000 cases annually.New York…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York has gained bipartisan support for her bill to overhaul how the military handles sexual assault cases. Now, it…