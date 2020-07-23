Bellone Makes Case, Again, For Federal Coronavirus Relief

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone again urged Congress to send more federal aid to local governments to offset lost tax revenue. But that appears increasingly unlikely.

Bellone is trying to close an $800 million budget gap that he says is caused by a sudden loss of tax revenue from stores closed because of the virus. He says local taxpayers had no role in stopping the pandemic from reaching the county. Bellone was joined by county executives from Orange and Ogondaga counties, who say all they could do was stop all economic activity and follow federal and state guidelines.

“Thank you for following the guidance, you did a great job, but here’s the bill for the cost of that response.”

But so far Senate Republicans and the White House are ignoring requests for a federal bailout of local governments. Instead they are considering a range of other measures that include $1,200 checks to individuals, aid to schools that incentivize reopening and a liability shield for businesses.

Bellone says without federal help he will either have to raid environmental funds or create a COVID-19 tax.