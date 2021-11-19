The Concerned Citizens Campaign fails, then tries again

The Full Story presents the next installment of the podcast, Everytown: The Hamptons. This week WSHU’s Senior Reporter Charles Lane investigates the Concerned Citizens Campaign. They were a group of residents in Hampton Bays, Long Island, who wanted to shut down a rundown motel. They used various methods to gather information and put pressure on town leaders. If they succeeded, dozens of their neighbors would lose the only home they could afford.

Guest:

Charles Lane, WSHU Senior Reporter