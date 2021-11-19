© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

The Concerned Citizens Campaign fails, then tries again

Published November 19, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
ETTH_02-for-WSHU.jpg

The Full Story presents the next installment of the podcast, Everytown: The Hamptons. This week WSHU’s Senior Reporter Charles Lane investigates the Concerned Citizens Campaign. They were a group of residents in Hampton Bays, Long Island, who wanted to shut down a rundown motel. They used various methods to gather information and put pressure on town leaders. If they succeeded, dozens of their neighbors would lose the only home they could afford.

Guest:

Charles Lane, WSHU Senior Reporter

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story
Stay Connected
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Related Content
Load More