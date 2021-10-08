Everytown
Southampton, New York, tried once before to evict a group of immigrants. It failed. But then they tried again. Everytown: The Hamptons tells the story of a shadowy group of mostly white Hamptonites who pressured the town to close the places where the workers for the rich and famous lived. The campaign went all the way to the White House. The story is as complex as immigration itself, and defies the traditional clichés of xenophobia or breaking-the-law. Instead, the story is a microcosm of immigration as it's playing out in our country today. Hosted and reported by Charles Lane.
Latest Episodes
Down the street from the BelAire they are celebrating immigrants.
There's no hot water. The electricity may go out. Welcome to court.
Lost work, court dates, and a "blessing". This is what help looks like.
If the courts won't close the BelAire, maybe a million dollars will.
The first attempt to close the BelAire failed. So they tried again.
White homeowners want to kick out their immigrant neighbors. They say it's not xenophobia. So what is it?
They were doing just fine until the town came along.
A posh town in the Hamptons tried to evict a group of immigrants once before. Their second effort is bigger. Join us for a 7-part journey into how and why…