Southampton, New York, tried once before to evict a group of immigrants. It failed. But then they tried again. Everytown: The Hamptons tells the story of a shadowy group of mostly white Hamptonites who pressured the town to close the places where the workers for the rich and famous lived. The campaign went all the way to the White House. The story is as complex as immigration itself, and defies the traditional clichés of xenophobia or breaking-the-law. Instead, the story is a microcosm of immigration as it's playing out in our country today. Hosted and reported by Charles Lane.