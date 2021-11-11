Immigration, xenophobia and the Hamptons

What would you do if your neighbors wanted to tear down your home? That’s exactly what happened to a group of people living in a decaying motel in the Hamptons on Long Island. The story was investigated by WSHU’s senior reporter Charles Lane. He uncovered a shadow campaign that gets to the heart of our country's divide over immigration. For the next few weeks, The Full Story will feature episodes from his podcast Everytown: The Hamptons. This week we begin with the first two episodes, A Knock on The Door and Something East of the Canal.

Guest:

Charles Lane, WSHU Public Radio and host of Everytown