The Full Story

Immigration, xenophobia and the Hamptons

Published November 11, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST
What would you do if your neighbors wanted to tear down your home? That’s exactly what happened to a group of people living in a decaying motel in the Hamptons on Long Island. The story was investigated by WSHU’s senior reporter Charles Lane. He uncovered a shadow campaign that gets to the heart of our country's divide over immigration. For the next few weeks, The Full Story will feature episodes from his podcast Everytown: The Hamptons.  This week we begin with the first two episodes, A Knock on The Door and Something East of the Canal.

Guest:

Charles Lane, WSHU Public Radio and host of Everytown

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
