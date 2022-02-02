© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

The Nassau County DA will prosecute domestic violence charges against a Suffolk County legislator

WSHU | By Samantha Simon
Published February 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST
AnneDonnelly.jpeg
Nassau County District Attorney's office
/
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly's office is spearheading the prosecution of Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa for domestic violence-related charges. This comes after Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney’s office requested a special prosecutor.

Caracappa was arrested at his Selden home in December 2020 after a domestic disturbance, and faces charges for criminal contempt in the first degree and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Assistant District Attorney Glenn Green filed a court document in January arguing that Tierney, who campaigned with Caracappa in the November 2021 election, would be impartial to fairly serve justice due to his ties with the Suffolk legislator.

“In order to avoid any appearance of impropriety, the district attorney has disqualified himself and his assistants from participating in any further action,” Green wrote.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro approved the request on January 26.

“The interests of justice are best served by the disqualification of the district attorney,” Ambro wrote.

Caracappa is scheduled to appear in Suffolk County criminal court on February 9.

Tags

Long Island NewsAnne DonnellyNassau CountySuffolk CountyLong IslandSamantha SimonCourts & Law
Samantha Simon
Samantha Simon is a senior journalism major with a sociology and criminal justice double minor at Quinnipiac University.
See stories by Samantha Simon