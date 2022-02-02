The Nassau County DA will prosecute domestic violence charges against a Suffolk County legislator

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly's office is spearheading the prosecution of Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa for domestic violence-related charges. This comes after Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney’s office requested a special prosecutor.

Caracappa was arrested at his Selden home in December 2020 after a domestic disturbance, and faces charges for criminal contempt in the first degree and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Assistant District Attorney Glenn Green filed a court document in January arguing that Tierney, who campaigned with Caracappa in the November 2021 election, would be impartial to fairly serve justice due to his ties with the Suffolk legislator.

“In order to avoid any appearance of impropriety, the district attorney has disqualified himself and his assistants from participating in any further action,” Green wrote.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro approved the request on January 26.

“The interests of justice are best served by the disqualification of the district attorney,” Ambro wrote.