Connecticut falsely linked nearly 40 overdoses to fentanyl-laced marijuana, report finds

Concern over an increase in fentanyl-laced marijuana swept Connecticut after the state Department of Public Health reported potentially 39 overdoses on Nov. 18, but only one case was later found to be accurate.

“The [Connecticut Overdose Response Strategy] assesses that the positive confirmation of marijuana with fentanyl was likely accidental contamination and an isolated incident,” state health spokesperson Chris Boyle told Hearst Connecticut Media.

The state also said the one sample that tested positive for fentanyl was turned in by the Plymouth Police Department and the result was an unconventional find.

“This is the first lab-confirmed case of marijuana with fentanyl in Connecticut and possibly the first confirmed case in the United States,” State Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in the original report.

After an investigation, the Plymouth case remains the only confirmed case out of the original potential 39.

People who took samples of marijuana that didn’t test positive “exhibited opioid overdose symptoms and required naloxone for revival,” according to the report, which is likely linked to the discovery that 30 of the 39 cases featured people who had a history of opioid use after denying it.