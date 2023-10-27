Your CT voter guide for 2023 general election

This November, voters across the U.S. will participate in local elections. Although there are no federal or statewide races on the ballot this year, Connecticut residents will still have a chance to make decisions on municipal leadership. We’ve answered some key questions about the elections below.

Am I eligible to vote in this election?

As long as you’re registered to vote in Connecticut, you will be able to vote. To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen 18 or older and a resident of Connecticut and live in the municipality in which you’ll be voting for at least 30 days. If you’ve been convicted of a felony, you cannot register to vote in Connecticut until you’ve completed confinement.

When and where can I vote?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and you can find your local polling place here. You will still be allowed to vote after these hours if you are in line at a polling place by 8 p.m.

Can I vote early?

No. Last year, voters chose to remove a ban on early voting from the state constitution, and since then Governor Ned Lamont has signed a law allowing early voting, but that law won't go into effect until 2024. For now, the only way to vote early is through an absentee ballot.

If I’m not registered to vote, can I still register in time for the election?

Yes. To register in time for the election, you need to do so in-person by Oct. 31 or, if by mail, postmarked by Oct. 31. With a valid Connecticut driver’s license or photo ID and a signature on file with the DMV, you can also register online here. Change of address forms must have been received by these deadlines to affect your voter information by Election Day.

You can also register on Election Day at designated Election Day Registration sites throughout the state, which can be located here. If you choose this option, you will be able to vote at the site once your registration is completed. You’ll need to bring proof of identity and residency, and you should try to arrive earlier in the day, as the more complicated process means lines may be long.

You can check your registration status and find your local polling place here.

Who’s on the ballot?

The biggest contests across Connecticut cities and towns are mayoral races.

In Bridgeport:

Democratic Mayor Joe Ganim is facing challenges from Republican David Herz, Independent John Gomes, who lost to Ganim in the Democratic primary, and petitioning candidate Lamond Daniels.

Other races include those for city clerk, town clerk, city sheriffs, and seats on the Board of Education and City Council.

In New Haven:

Democratic Mayor Justin Elicker is running against Republican Thomas Goldenberg and petitioning candidate Wendy Hamilton.

Other races include those for city clerk and seats on the Board of Alders and Board of Education.

In Hartford:

After Mayor Luke Bronin announced he would not seek reelection, Democrat Arunan Arulampalam is running against Republican Michael McGarry and four other petitioning candidates.

Other races include those for City Council, treasurer and constables.

In West Haven:

Mayor Nancy Rossi is not seeking reelection, so Democrat Dorinda Borer and Republican Barry Lee Cohen are running for her seat.

Other races include those for city clerk, treasurer, tax collector, councilperson, council at large and seats on the Board of Education and Board of Assessment Appeals.

In Derby:

Democrat Joseph DiMartino is running against Republican Gino DiGiovanni Jr., who defeated incumbent Richard Dziekan in the Republican primary, and two petitioning candidates for mayor.

Other races include those for treasurer, constable and seats on the Board of Aldermen and Board of Apportionment and Taxation.

In Danbury:

Democrat Roberto Alves is challenging Republican Mayor Dean Esposito.

To see every candidate on your ballot, you can view a sample ballot for your town here.

Can I vote via an absentee ballot?

According to information from the Office of the Secretary of the State, you can apply to vote absentee if:

You are an active member of the armed forces of the United States

You will be out of town on Election Day

Sickness, or caring for someone who is sick, prevents you from voting in person (this is wide-ranging and includes COVID-19 concerns)

Your religious beliefs prevent you from performing secular activities like voting on Election Day

You will be performing duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own on Election Day

A physical disability prevents you from voting in person

You can apply online for an absentee ballot here. You can also submit an application in person or by mail to your local Town Clerk’s office, which you can locate here, by Monday, Nov. 6, the day before Election Day. If you are beginning your application within 6 days of the election, fill out an emergency application, which can be found here.

You will be able to mail in your absentee ballot, deliver it in-person to your Town Clerk's office or to a secure drop box located outside your town hall until polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7. If you choose to mail in your ballot, the USPS recommends doing so 7 days before Election Day in order to give it enough time to reach your Board of Elections. You can track the status of your ballot here.

If you have already applied for an absentee ballot and wish to vote in-person instead, you must fill out a provisional ballot, which will only be counted once election officials determine you have not sent in your absentee ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote?

Unless this is your first time voting, you do not need to present an ID when checking in at your polling place. Although you will be asked to show some form of ID, you may sign an affidavit instead.

If this is your first election and you didn’t provide identification (your driver’s license or state ID number, the last four digits of your social security number, or an application for a state-assigned number) when you registered to vote, you will need a photo ID or an identifying document like a copy of a utility bill or a bank statement. If you don’t bring identification, you can still fill out a provisional ballot.

Is the address that I reported to the Connecticut DMV the same address that I have to vote from?

Unless you have chosen otherwise, this is most likely true. If you have changed your address with the DMV, the address change will also affect your voter registration unless you voluntarily opt out via a check box on the form. Additionally, you are offered opportunities to update your voter registration each time your driver’s license, learner’s permit or other ID card is renewed. If you want to confirm your voter information, you can check it here.

What do I do if my voting rights are challenged at the polls?

If your right to vote is questioned at a polling site, you are permitted to take challenge and qualification oaths to affirm your eligibility to vote. You also have the right to fill out a provisional ballot if you are challenged by election officials, which will be counted once your eligibility is reviewed.

If you believe your rights are being violated at a polling place, you can contact Connecticut’s election hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or email elections@ct.gov.

I still have questions: