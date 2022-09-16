Your guide to the November midterm election in Connecticut

If you believe your rights are being violated at a polling place, you can contact Connecticut’s election hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or email elections@ct.gov.

This November, voters across the U.S. will participate in midterm elections. Connecticut residents will have a chance to vote in contests for state executive offices, the U.S. House and Senate, the state General Assembly, and more. We’ve answered some key questions about the elections below.

Am I eligible to vote in this election?

As long as you’re registered to vote in Connecticut, you will be able to vote. To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen 18 or older and a resident of Connecticut and live in the municipality in which you’ll be voting for at least 30 days. If you’ve been convicted of a felony, you cannot register to vote in Connecticut until you’ve completed confinement.

When and where can I vote?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and you can find your local polling place here. You will still be allowed to vote after these hours if you are in line at a polling place by 8 p.m.

Can I vote early?

No. Connecticut’s constitution currently doesn't allow early in-person voting, although it is being presented as a ballot measure in this election. The only way to vote early is through an absentee ballot.

If I’m not registered to vote, can I still register in time for the election?

Yes. To register in time for the election, you need to do so in-person by Nov. 1 or, if by mail, postmarked by Nov. 1. With a valid Connecticut driver’s license or photo ID and a signature on file with the DMV, you can also register online here. If you choose to register in person at your local Registrar of Voters’ office, you may do so up to 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. Change of address forms must have been received by these deadlines to affect your voter information by Election Day.

You can also register on Election Day at designated Election Day Registration sites throughout the state, which can be located here. If you choose this option, you will be able to vote at the site once your registration is completed. You’ll need to bring proof of identity and residency, and you should try to arrive earlier in the day, as the more complicated process means lines may be long.

You can check your registration status here, and find your local polling place here.

Who’s on the ballot?

Democratic incumbent Ned Lamont is running against Republican Bob Stefanowski — a rematch of their 2018 contest for governor. Green Party candidate Michelle Louise Bicking, Independent Robert Hotaling and Libertarian Aaron Lewis also running for the state executive seat.

Susan Bysiewicz, Lamont’s running mate, is running against Republican state Rep. Laura Devlin for lieutenant governor. There are several races for recently vacated state offices, including secretary of the state, treasurer and comptroller.

In the U.S. Senate, Democrat Richard Blumenthal is fighting for his seat against four challengers, including Republican Leora Levy, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump. In the House, all five Democratic incumbents are up for reelection and facing Republican opponents.

Also on the ballot is a measure that would amend the state’s constitution to allow for in-person early voting.

The table below contains all statewide races as well as local, district-specific races. Be sure to use Ballotpedia’s lookup tool to see the races that will be on your ballot.

Can I vote via an absentee ballot?

According to information from the Office of the Secretary of the State, you can apply to vote absentee if:

You are an active member of the armed forces of the United States

You will be out of town on Election Day

Sickness, or caring for someone who is sick, prevents you from voting in person (this is wide-ranging and includes COVID-19 concerns)

Your religious beliefs prevent you from performing secular activities like voting on Election Day

You will be performing duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own on Election Day

A physical disability prevents you from voting in person

You can apply online for an absentee ballot here. You can also submit an application in person or by mail to your local Town Clerk’s office, which you can locate here, by Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day. If you are beginning your application within 6 days of the election, fill out an emergency application, which can be found here.

You will be able to mail in your absentee ballot, deliver it in-person to your Town Clerk's office or to a secure drop box located outside your town hall until polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. If you choose to mail in your ballot, the USPS recommends doing so 7 days before Election Day in order to give it enough time to reach your Board of Elections. You can track the status of your ballot here.

If you have already applied for an absentee ballot and wish to vote in-person instead, you must fill out a provisional ballot, which will only be counted once election officials determine you have not sent in your absentee ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote?

Unless this is your first time voting in a federal election, you do not need to present an ID when checking in at your polling place. Although you will be asked to show some form of ID, you may sign an affidavit instead.

If this is your first federal election and you didn’t provide identification (your driver’s license or state ID number, the last four digits of your social security number, or an application for a state-assigned number) when you registered to vote, you will need a photo ID or an identifying document like a copy of a utility bill or a bank statement. If you don’t bring identification, you can still fill out a provisional ballot.

Is the address that I reported to the Connecticut DMV the same address that I have to vote from?

Unless you have chosen otherwise, this is most likely true. If you have changed your address with the DMV, the address change will also affect your voter registration unless you voluntarily opt out via a check box on the form. Additionally, you are offered opportunities to update your voter registration each time your driver’s license, learner’s permit or other ID card is renewed. If you want to confirm your voter information, you can check it here.

What do I do if my voting rights are challenged at the polls?

If your right to vote is questioned at a polling site, you are permitted to take challenge and qualification oaths to affirm your eligibility to vote. You also have the right to fill out a provisional ballot if you are challenged by election officials, which will be counted once your eligibility is reviewed.

I still have questions: