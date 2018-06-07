© 2021 WSHU
Off the Path from New York to Boston

But Did He Ever Return? No, He Never Returned

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 7, 2018 at 12:40 PM EDT
Courtesy of Julia O'Brien-Merrill
Lots of songs have been used as anthems for particular causes or movements. But probably only one for a transit system. The song is the story of Charlie, a hapless commuter who finds himself trapped on the Boston subway.

Charlie’s story was made famous by the Kingston Trio in the song “M.T.A.” in 1959, but it was written for an actual mayoral candidate—not George O’Brien, but Walter O’Brien.

Walter’s daughter Julia O’Brien-Merrill, featured in this story, is the author of the children’s book Charlie on the M.T.A.: Did He Ever Return? with illustrations by Caitlin Marquis.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
