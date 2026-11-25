Holiday happenings: Unique ways to celebrate around the Sound
Long Island
Magic of Lights Jones Beach
Wantagh, N.Y.
Nov. 27 - Jan. 3
Lighting the Lighthouse
Montauk. N.Y.
Nov. 28
Charles Dickens Festival
Port Jefferson Village, N.Y.
Dec. 5 - 6
SantaFest (Santa arrives via helicopter)
East Hampton, N.Y.
Dec. 5
Flying Santa at Fire Island Lighthouse (Santa drops in via biplane)
Robert Moses State Park, Babylon, N.Y.
Dec. 12
Lighted Fishing Boat Parade
Montauk, N.Y.
Dec. 12
Candlelight Evenings
Old Bethpage Village Restoration
Select dates Dec. 18 - 27
Connecticut
Lobster Trap Tree
Stonington, Conn.
Now - Jan. 3
Winterfest & Tunnel of Lights (light display via vintage trolleys)
East Windsor, Conn.
Nov. 27 - Dec. 30
Reindeer Festival
Greenwich, Conn.
Nov. 27 - Dec. 24
Holiday Lighted Boat Parade
Mystic, Conn.
Nov. 28
Trees in the Rigging (boat parade)
Essex, Conn.
Nov. 29
Lighted Tractor Parade
Orange, Conn.
Dec. 5
Heights & Lights (Santa rappels down a 22-story building)
Stamford, Conn.
Dec. 6
Holiday Buoy Tree
Milford, Conn.
Dec. 6 - mid-January