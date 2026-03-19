WSHU News and Artificial Intelligence

The WSHU Newsroom uses Artificial Intelligence tools in the following limited ways:

Reporters use transcription tools such as Otter.ai for transcripts of interviews and press conferences. They also use tools such as ChatGPT as part of their research on topics and sources.

They will also use tools such as Datawrapper to create data visualizations in the form of graphs and pie charts.

Producers use tools such as Adobe Podcast to remove hiss and reduce distortion from poor audio recordings.

WSHU News does NOT use Artificial Intelligence to create audio, video, or photographs. WSHU News does not use AI to write or edit stories that are either online or on-air.