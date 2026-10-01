AI safety, data centers emerge as issues for voters, poll finds

A Quinnipiac University poll shows voters’ concerns about AI could play a major role in November’s midterm election.

The poll released this week surveyed Democrats, Republicans, and Independent voters. They were asked about a variety of issues relevant to upcoming elections and their opinions on each political party.

The poll showed that nearly three-quarters of voters are more likely to vote for a political candidate who supports stricter guardrails for AI development.

Quinnipiac Policy Analyst Tim Malloy said voters believe safety is more important than innovation. Malloy said the topic has become political.

“We asked if Americans were voting for, let's say, a congressional candidate or anybody, who would you be more apt to vote for: someone who's into the guardrails and slow it down a bit? Or someone who’s more go, go, go, let's make this happen? And 7 in 10 want the guardrails,” Malloy said.

Malloy said that number includes both Democrat and Republican voters. He said that despite the percentage differences, the topic has become a concern for both parties. That sentiment carried over to opinions on AI data center development and candidates who support it.

Malloy said that nearly three-quarters of voters oppose allowing AI data centers to be built in their communities

“Because everybody's got a hometown and Republicans, Democrats and Indys all live in the same place. So what happened here is that people kind of started doing the math on what the downside could be as opposed to the upside," Malloy said.

In Connecticut and New York, leaders have either approved moratoriums against AI data center development or have been vocally opposed. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont previously said that, despite being open to expanding IT infrastructure in Connecticut, he opposes massive data centers in the state.

“Towns have a right under planning and zoning to say, I don't think this is appropriate in my town,” Lamont said.

In the poll, 55% of Republicans said they would oppose building an AI data center in their community, and 39% said they would support it. Roughly 76% of Independents said they would oppose it, while 85% of Democrats said they would oppose an AI data center in their community. Malloy said that's because more people have expressed immediate concerns about what the development could mean for the environment. He said noise and energy consumption were also concerns.

"Data centers, not long ago just the vague description for a network of massive structures needed for an emerging industry, are now the subject of the 'NIMBY' rallying cry. Voters are overwhelmingly saying, 'not in my backyard,'" Malloy said.