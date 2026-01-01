Statewide:
Connecticut voters will elect a governor this year — either choosing to re-elect Democratic incumbent Ned Lamont to a historic third term, or his Republican challenger, State Senator Ryan Fazio from Greenwich.
The state’s other constitutional offices are all on the ballot, too. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D), Attorney General William Tong (D), Comptroller Sean Scanlon (D), Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas (D), and Treasurer Erick Russell (D) are all up for re-election.
Federal:
Their Republican challengers are Matthew Corey (Lt. Gov.), John Bolton (AG), Jennifer Tooker (Comptroller), Peter Lumaj (SOTS), and Fred Wilms (Treasurer).
All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election, including the five in Connecticut. All of the seats are currently held by Democrats. Only one incumbent will not be on the November ballot: Democrat John Larson from the first district. Larson lost the Democratic primary to former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
The seats are all rated “solid Democrat” by the Cook Political Report.
Neither of the state’s U.S. senators are up for re-election, since those terms are 6 years.
State legislature:
All of the seats at the state legislature are also in play. There is currently a Democratic supermajority at the state House. Party makeup is 25D-11R in the state Senate and 102-49 in the state House.
How did these candidates make it onto the ballot?
Candidates who appear on the general election ballot either won their party’s primary election or petitioned to appear as a candidate. Voters can also write in a candidate.
Do I have to vote for every office on my ballot?
No. Your ballot will not be disqualified if you leave one or more lines blank.
How do I know if I’m registered to vote, and where to go to cast my ballot?
Use the Secretary of the State's voter registration lookup here to check your registration and to see your polling place.
What do I need to bring with me to vote?
ID will be requested by the poll worker. However, in most cases, a person can sign an affidavit in lieu of presenting an ID.
More details, including specific scenarios, are on the Secretary of the State’s website.
If I see strange behavior, or a problem, at the polls, who do I call?
Always call 911 if a situation is seemingly dangerous. To report a problem at the polls, call the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or send an email to elections@ct.gov.
Where can I watch for real-time election results?
Primary election results will be posted to the Secretary of the State’s website here.
Can I vote absentee?
Any CT voter can vote absentee without an excuse.
The portal to request an absentee ballot in Connecticut opens 45 days before the election (September 19). The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the general election is November 2. Absentee ballots must be received by the time the polls close (8:00) on Election Day.
You can request an absentee ballot here.
Can I vote by mail?
Yes, voting by mail is considered absentee. Election officials must receive the ballot by Election Day.
Can I vote early?
Yes. Early voting for the primaries is October 19- November 1, between 10 am and 6 pm. There are extended hours on extended hours Tuesday, October 27, and Thursday, October 29, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Find your early voting site here.
Can I register to vote on election day?
Yes, as long as you meet the eligibility requirements for voting in CT.
Do I have to vote for every office on my ballot?
No. You can choose which races or ballot questions you want to vote in. You do not have to make a selection in every contest.