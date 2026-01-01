Statewide:

Connecticut voters will elect a governor this year — either choosing to re-elect Democratic incumbent Ned Lamont to a historic third term, or his Republican challenger, State Senator Ryan Fazio from Greenwich.

The state’s other constitutional offices are all on the ballot, too. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D), Attorney General William Tong (D), Comptroller Sean Scanlon (D), Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas (D), and Treasurer Erick Russell (D) are all up for re-election.

Federal:

Their Republican challengers are Matthew Corey (Lt. Gov.), John Bolton (AG), Jennifer Tooker (Comptroller), Peter Lumaj (SOTS), and Fred Wilms (Treasurer).

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election, including the five in Connecticut. All of the seats are currently held by Democrats. Only one incumbent will not be on the November ballot: Democrat John Larson from the first district. Larson lost the Democratic primary to former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The seats are all rated “solid Democrat” by the Cook Political Report.

Neither of the state’s U.S. senators are up for re-election, since those terms are 6 years.

State legislature:

All of the seats at the state legislature are also in play. There is currently a Democratic supermajority at the state House. Party makeup is 25D-11R in the state Senate and 102-49 in the state House.

How did these candidates make it onto the ballot?

Candidates who appear on the general election ballot either won their party’s primary election or petitioned to appear as a candidate. Voters can also write in a candidate.