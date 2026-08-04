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CT, NY sue the Trump administration over tariffs — again

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published August 4, 2026 at 12:11 PM EDT
New York Attorney General Letitia James, right, and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, left, speak during a news conference outside Manhattan federal court, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura/AP
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FR171758 AP
New York Attorney General Letitia James, right, and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, left, speak during a news conference outside Manhattan federal court, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Connecticut and New York are once again part of a coalition of states suing the Trump administration over tariffs.

This is the third time they’ve sued the federal government on this issue. President Donald Trump (R) has used three different laws to implement the tariffs each time, so each lawsuit is different.

The states won the first two legal challenges.

“Two losses in court should have been enough to get the message across,” Tong said. “But Trump still can't seem to grasp that he is not above the law. He's back with another unlawful, baseless attempt to impose tariffs and raise costs for families who are already feeling the strain of higher costs. We’ve won twice, we’ll win again, and we’ll continue to protect Connecticut families,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D) said.

This time, Trump claims a section of the Trade Act of 1974 gives him authority to impose 10-12% tariffs on more than 80 countries.

Attorneys general for the states claim the move is illegal, and that it’s hurting Americans. They cite a statistic from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — which found that 90 percent of the costs of tariffs in 2025 were paid by American consumers and businesses.

Twenty-five states are part of the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade.
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News TariffsDonald TrumpWilliam Tong
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is WSHU's Public Policy reporter and editor, covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across the state.
See stories by Molly Ingram