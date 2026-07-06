CT, NY recover from storms as power restoration continues

Residents across the region are recovering from a storm that started Saturday and has persisted through Monday.

Thousands of residents in the Long Island Sound region have lost power as a storm continues from the weekend. Public safety officials across the region urge residents to take precautions against potential flash flooding, road closures and power outages.

In Connecticut, more than 100,000 homes lost power during the weekend. Eversource and United Illuminating are working to restore power throughout the week. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it will coordinate with municipalities and utilities to clear roads of downed trees and power lines. Public safety officials advise drivers to stay off roads, avoid downed power lines and never drive through a flooded road.

In a statement released Sunday, Governor Ned Lamont said the severe storms left thousands of homes in the region without power. Although utility crews were able to restore power in some areas, repairs in others could take several days due to the scale of the damage.

“The utilities have called down additional crews from Canada to help restore power in Connecticut as soon as possible, and our administration will do anything in our ability that can help expedite power restoration. Additionally, the state’s emergency response team remains in contact with every affected town and stands ready to send additional support the moment a municipality requests it,” Lamont said.

On Long Island, Suffolk and Nassau counties were declared under a state of emergency until Tuesday. PSEG Long Island said more than 34,800 of its customers were affected by the thunderstorms. The company reported that 91% of customers saw power restored. As of Monday, PSEG Long Island reported nearly 400 downed trees and more than 320 fallen limbs.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state reached more than 115,000 outages. The state’s Department of Transportation will clear trees and debris and work with utility workers to begin restoration. Hochul urged residents to stay inside and follow all local guidance on closures.

“I am urging all New Yorkers to stay vigilant, stay informed, and use caution as we expect heavy rainfall with a high potential for flash flooding,” Hochul said. “State agencies have been readied and mobilized to respond to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers in the path of the storm.”

Connecticut residents should call 211 for non-emergency-related information and sign up for emergency alerts. In New York, residents can get real-time travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.