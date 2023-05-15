Sound Bites: New York needs federal support for asylum seekers, county leaders say

Good morning. Suburban county leaders in New York say the federal government is "failing" to address the state’s growing migrant crisis, and are asking for help. Nearly 1,500 National Guard members are mobilized to help find housing for thousands of migrants in New York City and plans to move some of them upstate have led to opposition.

Governor Kathy Hochul urged President Biden on Friday to send federal resources to help the state handle a wave of asylum seekers after a COVID-era federal immigration policy expired. She wants Biden to direct the Department of Defense and the National Park Service to immediately build and operate temporary shelters on federal lands, especially at military installations across the Northeast.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Motorists will have to pay $3 per hour to charge their electric vehicles at the University of Connecticut. UConn has more than 50 charging stations , including a dozen at regional campuses. Money will go into the university’s parking fund, according to a university spokesperson. The policy went into effect in February.

The Shinnecock Indian Nation has yet to sign off on cannabis delivery services. An app, Tribal Dash, that launched this week promises delivery from Southampton to Montauk from the Cloud 9 dispensary located in the Shinnecock Indian Outpost. Tribal trustees tell Newsday Friday that under the current licensing program, deliveries or sales off tribal territory are not allowed.

Connecticut residents will be legally allowed to grow cannabis for recreational use on July 1. Cannabis seeds might become available at multi-state retailers, like Fine Fettle, but this agricultural marketplace is relatively new. Last week, Massachusetts announced that seeds can now be legally sold by licensed distributors. Seeds that contain 0.3% or less THC would be considered hemp and would not be regulated by the state.

An affordable housing complex in New Haven is being built using sustainable materials. Using wood, instead of concrete or steel, helps reduce carbon emissions used during construction. Steel and concrete make up about 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The complex will have 69 units — 55 of which are for low-income residents and a dozen apartments are for housing people experiencing homelessness.

The New York State Department of Labor launched a free digital literacy program to help job seekers. According to a 2022 survey, 44% of responding businesses said basic computer use and computer literacy were common skills lacking among job applicants and new employees, including basic email skill, working spreadsheets, data analysis and typing. The program is available through a partnership with Northstar Digital Literacy. New Yorkers can sign-up by contacting their local state Department of Labor Career Center.

The United Way of Western Connecticut is opening a “food farmacy” in Danbury. A groceries-style food pantry with fresh produce will be available twice a month at the Danbury Community Center. Patients with hypertension at two Danbury medical centers will also be able to pick up their prescriptions.