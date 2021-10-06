East Hampton wins a restraining order against sand drilling over fears of water contamination

The Town of East Hampton is in a legal fight with a sand mine to block it from drilling deeper into the ground. A New York state Supreme Court approved a restraining order against the mining operation this week.

The town worries the sand mine would contaminate nearby drinking water.

Officials filed a lawsuit in June against the company, Sand Highway of East Hampton. The town also sued the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which issued the permit to allow the drilling.

A state appellate court revoked another mining permit in a similar case in May, after the Town of Southampton sued the state over water contamination concerns.