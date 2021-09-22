© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New York Expands Rent Relief Program To Keep People In Their Homes

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT
evictionhousing_apjeffchiu_200123.jpg
Jeff Chiu
/
AP

New York has expanded eligibility for rent relief in order to help renters earning higher incomes as part of the state’s efforts to keep New Yorkers in their homes after pandemic unemployment benefits ended.

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is now accepting applications from renters making up to 120% of their area’s median income. That’s up from the previous maximum of 80%.

The federal government covers only up to the 80% income cap, so the state will cover the rest.

Landlords can also apply on behalf of tenants who refused to apply themselves. A state ban on evictions has been extended through January.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkEvictionsEviction MoratoriumJohn Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane