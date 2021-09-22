New York Expands Rent Relief Program To Keep People In Their Homes

New York has expanded eligibility for rent relief in order to help renters earning higher incomes as part of the state’s efforts to keep New Yorkers in their homes after pandemic unemployment benefits ended.

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is now accepting applications from renters making up to 120% of their area’s median income. That’s up from the previous maximum of 80%.

The federal government covers only up to the 80% income cap, so the state will cover the rest.

Landlords can also apply on behalf of tenants who refused to apply themselves. A state ban on evictions has been extended through January.