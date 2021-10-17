-
New York has expanded eligibility for rent relief in order to help renters earning higher incomes as part of the state’s efforts to keep New Yorkers in…
-
New York state lawmakers plan to convene a special session Wednesday to discuss ways to extend the eviction moratorium through the end of this year.The…
-
With New York’s eviction moratorium set to expire Tuesday, members of the state Legislature are considering a return to Albany to extend that relief — but…
-
Connecticut has ramped up distribution of federal rental assistance following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that blocks a temporary moratorium on evictions…
-
Connecticut officials have assured residents that rental assistance is still available for tenants and landlords, even though state and federal COVID-19…
-
Connecticut’s eviction moratorium that has been in place for more than a year expired Wednesday. Housing advocates expect more Connecticut renters,…
-
The Biden administration has extended the federal moratorium on evictions through July 31 in what it calls its final extension due to the pandemic.The…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will extend the state’s eviction moratorium for at least another month, after a federal judge overruled the…
-
Landlords in New York have sued the state to block the recent extension of a moratorium on commercial and residential evictions through August. The hold…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a measure passed by the New York State Legislature that extends a moratorium on evictions through Aug. 31, saying the…