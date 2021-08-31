© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

New York Special Legislative Session To Tackle Eviction Moratorium Extension

WSHU | By John Kane
Published August 31, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
The New York Capitol Building in Albany
Pete Dzintars
/
Flickr
The New York Capitol Building in Albany

New York state lawmakers plan to convene a special session Wednesday to discuss ways to extend the eviction moratorium through the end of this year.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the New York law that allowed tenants to avoid paying rent during the pandemic. They used to be able to submit proof of unemployment or other economic hardships.

Lawmakers hope to find a different legal route to protect more than 500,000 New Yorkers who owe back rent and may face eviction.

An association representing more than 25,000 landlords in New York has threatened to sue the state if the eviction moratorium is extended.

