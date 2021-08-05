A Long Island School District Is Restricting Videos About Race, Sex, Mental Health

Videos aimed at teaching students about race, sex and mental health have been restricted in schools in Smithtown on Long Island after parents complained they were biased against conservative values.

The videos, produced by the popular academic resource, Brainpop, feature a cartoon robot explaining topics to students in all subjects. The company’s website says their videos are used in the majority of schools around the country.

Parents complained about the showing of a video about systemic rasicm, the Black Lives Matter protests and the murder of George Floyd.

In May, voters in Smithtown elected a slate of school board members who were backed by police unions. Recent board meetings featured residents debating the extent topics about race are taught in school.