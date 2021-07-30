© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Organization Claims Long Island Apartment Complex Discriminates Against Low Income People

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published July 30, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT
An investigation found an apartment complex on Long Island illegally discriminates against people who receive federal housing subsidies.

That’s according to the The Suffolk County Human Rights Commission. The commission said a complex in East Patchogue broke the law by refusing Section 8 vouchers.

The complex told Newsday it did not discriminate because the federal program is voluntary.

The commission stated that under county law, it is unlawful to refuse to rent to an individual because of that individual’s lawful source of income.

The state is cracking down on fair housing rights when a law goes into effect in September.

