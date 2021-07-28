© 2021 WSHU
Schumer Demands Clean Water For Contaminated Long Island Homes

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 28, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York wants the nominated leader of the U.S. Navy to make clean drinking water a priority for residents on Long Island.

Schumer met with President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the navy, Carlos Del Toro. He said they talked last week about the water issues stemming from a former naval weapons plant in Calverton.

Data from the Suffolk County health department earlier this year shows PFAS chemicals were found in nearly 15% of private wells tested near the plant.

Schumer said in a statement that he has asked the Navy to develop a plan to provide public drinking water to impacted homes. The Navy said its own analysis found the plant did not cause any off-site private well contamination.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
