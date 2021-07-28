Schumer Demands Clean Water For Contaminated Long Island Homes

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York wants the nominated leader of the U.S. Navy to make clean drinking water a priority for residents on Long Island.

Schumer met with President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the navy, Carlos Del Toro. He said they talked last week about the water issues stemming from a former naval weapons plant in Calverton.

Data from the Suffolk County health department earlier this year shows PFAS chemicals were found in nearly 15% of private wells tested near the plant.

Schumer said in a statement that he has asked the Navy to develop a plan to provide public drinking water to impacted homes. The Navy said its own analysis found the plant did not cause any off-site private well contamination.