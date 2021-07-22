As Zeldin Builds Momentum For N.Y. Republican Gov. Nomination, Astorino Tries To Keep Up

New York gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino is playing catchup across the state for Republican endorsements. He has the second-most donations of any GOP candidate other than eastern Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin.

But it’s not just that Zeldin has more money. He has the backing from most state GOP leaders.

Still, Astorino said it’s early in the campaign.

“I think we need to put this in perspective, the primary alone is just about 11 months away, and that’s a long time, so we’re all just starting,” Astorino said during a campaign stop in Binghamton.

Astorino said he’ll stay in the race until the end. He ran and lost against Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2014.

He’s also a former two-term Westchester County executive.