U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of Long Island now has support from nearly all local Republican leaders to run for governor of New York. Zeldin secured the…
A new Marist College poll finds that New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who’s been in office for less than two months after former Governor Andrew Cuomo…
The leader of the state’s Democratic Party is personally endorsing New York Governor Kathy Hochul for election in the June 2022 Democratic primary and…
It’s increasingly likely that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will face challenges in the June 2022 Democratic primary when she runs for election to the seat…
In a speech that sounded like the prelude to a campaign, Attorney General Letitia James laid out her plan for overhauling and streamlining state…
Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York’s 57th governor, and the first woman to hold the office, at midnight Tuesday. While the midnight ceremony was the…
New York gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino is playing catchup across the state for Republican endorsements. He has the second-most donations of any GOP…
Rep. Lee Zeldin was named the Republican party’s presumptive nominee for governor Monday, after a straw poll awarded him 85% of the weighted vote among…
Former Connecticut House Republican minority leader Themis Klarides is the first to throw her hat in the ring for the state’s 2022 gubernatorial race.…
Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced Tuesday that he’s seeking the Republican nomination for governor next…