© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Suffolk County Police Offer Cash For Info On Illegal Guns

WSHU | By John Mudgett
Published July 21, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT
police_pixabay_160926.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A new Suffolk County Police Department Crime Stoppers program will award residents up to $500 cash for anonymous tips on illegal guns.

The information must lead to seizure of an illegal gun or arrest for illegal possession in order for the tipster to receive the cash award, which would come within 72 hours.

The announcement came on Monday. That’s one day after Suffolk County police made three arrests following a shooting in a supermarket parking lot that involved four illegal guns.

The Crime Stoppers hotline is 1-800-220-TIPS.

Tags

Long Island NewsSuffolk CountypolicegunsJohn Mudgett