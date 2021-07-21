Suffolk County Police Offer Cash For Info On Illegal Guns

A new Suffolk County Police Department Crime Stoppers program will award residents up to $500 cash for anonymous tips on illegal guns.

The information must lead to seizure of an illegal gun or arrest for illegal possession in order for the tipster to receive the cash award, which would come within 72 hours.

The announcement came on Monday. That’s one day after Suffolk County police made three arrests following a shooting in a supermarket parking lot that involved four illegal guns.

The Crime Stoppers hotline is 1-800-220-TIPS.