© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island Officials Close Beach To Protect Piping Plovers

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published July 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT
pipingplover_apstevensenne_170103.jpg
Steven Senne
/
AP

The Piping Plovers are back and they’re stopping traffic at Smith Point Outer Beach on Long Island.

Plovers are small sand-colored wading birds with stick-like orange legs. Right now many are unfledged. That means they don’t have feathers yet and can’t fly.

The Suffolk County Parks Department closed the beach to vehicles on Wednesday to protect them.

Officials said this closure is required by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service because Piping Plovers are a threatened species.

In New York State they’re considered endangered.

County officials said that the situation will be monitored daily for updates.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandPiping PloverBeachesRoberto Rojas