-
The Piping Plovers are back and they’re stopping traffic at Smith Point Outer Beach on Long Island.Plovers are small sand-colored wading birds with…
-
Connecticut and New York Audubon Societies recognized two communities for their efforts in protecting shore birds.The first “Share the Shore Awards” went…
-
Piping plovers had their worst nesting season in over a decade due to impacts of the coronavirus, while other threatened birds were more productive than…
-
Bird lovers may see a lot less of the piping plover on the region’s beaches this summer. The little black-and-white shorebirds’ winter habitat in the…