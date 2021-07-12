© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Schumer Pledges To Steer Millions Of Infrastructure Funds To Tackle Brown Tides In Suffolk County

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published July 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York gathered with elected officials and environmentalists in Patchogue on Long Island on July 10, 2021 to announce plans to push for tens of millions of dollars for Suffolk County to overhaul its septic system.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York gathered with elected officials and environmentalists in Patchogue on Long Island on July 10, 2021 to announce plans to push for tens of millions of dollars for Suffolk County to overhaul its septic system.

About 360,000 homes in Suffolk County rely on outdated cesspools and septic systems, the leading causes of nitrogen pollution in the Great South Bay of Long Island.

Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York wants federal funding to stem the pollution by upgrading Suffolk County’s sewer system.

“No one bill is going to solve the massive environmental problem here in Suffolk. But I can't think of one single individual thing that would do more than the money for the water and sewers,” Schumer said.

Schumer is leading negotiations on the infrastructure bill, which includes $55 billion for water quality improvement projects.

Long Island NewsCharles SchumerLong IslandNew Yorkinfrastructure
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio