Schumer Pledges To Steer Millions Of Infrastructure Funds To Tackle Brown Tides In Suffolk County

About 360,000 homes in Suffolk County rely on outdated cesspools and septic systems, the leading causes of nitrogen pollution in the Great South Bay of Long Island.

Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York wants federal funding to stem the pollution by upgrading Suffolk County’s sewer system.

“No one bill is going to solve the massive environmental problem here in Suffolk. But I can't think of one single individual thing that would do more than the money for the water and sewers,” Schumer said.

Schumer is leading negotiations on the infrastructure bill, which includes $55 billion for water quality improvement projects.