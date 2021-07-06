© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Issues First Sports Betting Licenses

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published July 6, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT
sportsbetting_apjuliocortez_180803.jpg
Julio Cortez
/
AP

The first provisional licenses for fantasy sports operators have been issued in Connecticut. Governor Ned Lamont signed sports betting into law earlier this year.

Lamont said the state gave out licenses to its two federally recognized tribes — the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan — along with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation. This allows the tribes to operate fantasy betting off their territories.

The tribes are contracting with sports betting companies DraftKings and FanDuel in deals worth more than a million dollars, according to Lamont’s office. The Connecticut Lottery Corporation hasn’t contracted with anyone yet.

The licenses expire on September 30 — or whenever the state issues more comprehensive long-term licenses.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin