-
Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes have gotten key approvals to expand gaming operations in the state. It puts in motion the licensing required…
-
The first provisional licenses for fantasy sports operators have been issued in Connecticut. Governor Ned Lamont signed sports betting into law earlier…
-
Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes that run casinos in the state have sued their insurance carrier over denial of claims for millions of…
-
Now that Connecticut has reached an agreement with the state’s two federally recognized Indigenous tribes, Governor Ned Lamont met with tribal leaders on…
-
The state of Connecticut has reached a deal with its two federally-recognized Native American tribes to provide online gambling and sports…
-
A deal to allow online gambling and sports betting in Connecticut is imminent, according to Governor Ned Lamont, a long-delayed plan involving the state’s…
-
Connecticut has reached an agreement with the Mohegan tribe on how sports betting would work if it were to become legal in the state.Governor Ned Lamont…
-
Tribal leaders in Connecticut are trying again for a long-sought-after goal — to make Native American history a mandatory part of the state’s public…
-
Two Native American tribes in Connecticut made a pitch to lawmakers this week – they want to keep their pact with the state as it considers expanded…
-
Connecticut’s two federally recognized Native American tribes have a unique argument for why a judge should dismiss a lawsuit brought by MGM Resorts…