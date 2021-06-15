Horse Trainer Baffert Sues New York Racing Officials To Overturn Suspension

Horse-racing trainer Bob Baffert sued New York horse racing officials this week for suspending his training license in the state through 2023.

Baffert’s horse Medina Spirit tested positive for illegal levels of an anti-inflammatory drug after it won the Kentucky Derby last month.

Baffert said he treated the horse with anti-fungal ointment without knowing it contained prohibited substances.

He was not able to compete at Belmont Stakes-related races this month. Baffert is seeking a reversal of the suspension as well as undisclosed financial damages.

A New York Racing Association spokesperson said the organization will "vigorously defend" suspension.