Long Island News

Horse Trainer Baffert Sues New York Racing Officials To Overturn Suspension

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published June 15, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
Trainer Bob Baffert pets an outrider's horse while watching workouts at Churchill Downs Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Charlie Riedel
/
Associated Press
Trainer Bob Baffert pets an outrider's horse while watching workouts at Churchill Downs Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.

Horse-racing trainer Bob Baffert sued New York horse racing officials this week for suspending his training license in the state through 2023.

Baffert’s horse Medina Spirit tested positive for illegal levels of an anti-inflammatory drug after it won the Kentucky Derby last month.

Baffert said he treated the horse with anti-fungal ointment without knowing it contained prohibited substances.

He was not able to compete at Belmont Stakes-related races this month. Baffert is seeking a reversal of the suspension as well as undisclosed financial damages.

A New York Racing Association spokesperson said the organization will "vigorously defend" suspension.

Leah Chiappino
Leah Chiappino, an intern at WSHU since June of 2021, is a senior at Hofstra University majoring in political science and journalism.
