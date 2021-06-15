Cuomo Signs Law That Could Fund Parts Of His Own Impeachment

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a measure that could fund potential impeachment proceedings against him in the state Legislature.

The law allows state lawmakers to dip into a $157 million fund that the state uses to pay for lawsuits. The money could be used to conduct investigations under the impeachment provisions in the state constitution.

Cuomo can’t use those funds to reimburse his own legal expenses.

The three-term Democratic governor is facing an impeachment probe in the state Assembly judiciary committee. They will decide whether to recommend formal action against the governor.

Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing several women, using state resources to write a memoir and covering up the deaths of nursing home residents during the pandemic, among other allegations. Cuomo denies any wrongdoing.