-
SUNY doesn’t have the power to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all of its employees. Online sports betting in Connecticut kicks off tomorrow, a state…
-
Some universities are now requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees, but within the SUNY system, there’s currently a patchwork of different policies…
-
New York’s public colleges and universities began de-registering students this week who have decided against getting vaccinated after the SUNY system’s…
-
COVID-19 vaccines now required for SUNY students, Connecticut says wants the unemployed to get back to work, our region’s restaurants worry about their…
-
Students who are enrolled in New York’s state universities will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says the decision…
-
The State University of New York will consider retirement plan options that divest from fossil fuels and reinvest in clean energy.SUNY Chancellor Jim…
-
Two Long Island teens are among the second-round winners of New York’s “Get A Shot to Make Your Future” vaccination campaign.Suffolk County resident…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that all State and City University of New York students will have to get a COVID-19 vaccination if they want to enroll in…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received a failing grade from students for his newest budget proposal that would increase tuition to attend state colleges…
-
The State University of New York is expanding its re-enrollment outreach program to every SUNY campus to increase the graduation rate of low-income…