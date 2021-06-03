PSEG Long Island Says It Is Ready For The Summer Storm Season

PSEG Long Island said it's prepared for the summer hurricane season after “storm hardening” infrastructure was put in place.

The utility company is contracted to manage the electric grid for Long Island Power Authority.

LIPA criticized the utility last month for taking too long to upgrade its communication system that broke down during Tropical Storm Isaias last August.

PSEG Long Island blamed the communications system for its poor performance in giving customers a timetable for power restoration. Some customers were in the dark for over a week.

The utility said it “continues to make enhancements” and tests the outage management and phone systems.

Still, LIPA could decide to drop its service contract with PSEG Long Island based on last year’s performance.