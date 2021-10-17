-
Connecticut and New York Audubon Societies recognized two communities for their efforts in protecting shore birds.The first “Share the Shore Awards” went…
-
Piping plovers had their worst nesting season in over a decade due to impacts of the coronavirus, while other threatened birds were more productive than…
-
Animals have noticed a change of pace from humans practicing social distancing. Places once bustling with people are pretty quiet. But on the coasts of…
-
A new study by the Audubon Society shows two-thirds of bird species in North America are at risk of extinction because of climate change. Ana Paula…
-
To celebrate Earth Day, a conference organized at Stony Brook University discussed the phenomenon of birds…flying into windows. New York bird experts,…
-
The Connecticut Audubon Society released its annual State of the Birds report Thursday. The news is a bit of a mixed bag, but Patrick Comins of the…
-
The National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count is underway, drawing tens of thousands of volunteers across the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean,…
-
Scientists will soon start a multi-year bird study in Connecticut, the first statewide assessment of bird life of its kind.In the spring, volunteers will…
-
There’s a tiny island off the coast of Connecticut. Its residents are more than ten thousand little white seabirds called terns. They have long orange…
-
From late August to early October, as many as a million tree swallows gather on a small island near the mouth of the Connecticut River. Every evening at…