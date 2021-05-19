Long Island Nurse Charged With Stealing $75K Worth Of Fentanyl

Nassau County prosecutors said a former North Shore University Hospital nurse allegedly stole more than 1,400 vials of fentanyl from the Manhasset facility last year.

Melissa Frame, of Merrick, was charged with grand larceny, falsifying records and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Authorities said the stolen drugs have a street value of up to $75,000.

They said Frame used her work ID number to access a medication dispensing machine more than 50 times between last October and December.

Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic opioid that has contributed to drug overdose deaths outside of medical treatment. She also had the machine dispense over 220 vials of midazolam, a powerful sedative.

Frame’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday. Frame faces up to nine years in prison if convicted.