Connecticut News

Alex Jones Floats Conspiracies Over Sandy Hook Father's Death

WSHU | By Robert Rojas
Published March 28, 2019 at 10:45 AM EDT
alexjones_apjoseluismagana_190328.jpg
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
Alex Jones, the right-wing conspiracy theorist, walks the corridors of Capitol Hill, talking to reporters, in September.

Infowars radio host Alex Jones broadcasted conspiracy theories about the death of Sandy Hook father Jeremy Richman, the same day Richman was found dead in his office building in Newtown, Connecticut.

The state medical examiner confirmed on Wednesday that Richman died by suicide. Jones claimed he had been murdered.

Richman’s family and several other Sandy Hook families are suing Jones for defamation. Jones claimed the 2012 Newtown School shooting was a hoax but has since admitted the shooting happened.

Jones’ lawyer issued a statement on the day of Richman’s death, in which Jones expressed “his condolences to his family and wishes only for peace.”

