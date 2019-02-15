Alex Jones Must Give Sworn Deposition In Sandy Hook Case, Judge Says

A Connecticut judge has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to give a sworn deposition in a case brought against him by family members of five victims of the 2012 Newtown school shooting.

Jones suggested the shooting didn’t happen. He has since said he believes it did.

The families say Jones' comments have tormented them and subjected them to harassment and death threats by his followers.

Chris Mattei, an attorney with Koskoff, Koskoff and Bieder who represent the families, said he doesn’t know what to expect Jones will say in his deposition.

“But I will say that it is a very different context being put under oath, having every word transcribed, knowing it could be used in a court of law, than it is being in a studio where you’re unaccountable for your statements.”

Jones said he was protected under the First Amendment for his statements. He’s also facing two lawsuits in his home state of Texas.