Cuomo On Long Island To Rally Support For 'Tax Fairness' Plan

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says his plan to issue a permanent tax cap at 2 percent and a reduced income tax for middle class families will provide much-needed relief for Long Islanders.

The governor says the federal tax law that caps state and local tax deductions has hit Long Island’s middle class the hardest, and he vowed to fight against it.

“If we do not have the permanent property tax cap in that state budget, this hand will never sign that state budget until it's in there,” said Cuomo, who was speaking in Hicksville on Wednesday.

The “Tax Fairness for the Middle Class” campaign follows a law implemented by Cuomo in 2011, which capped property taxes at 2 percent.

The average Long Island homeowner could have paid almost $4,000 more in taxes if the law had not been put in place.