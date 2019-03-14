Afterschool Program Aims To Help LGBT Youth On LI

The LGBT Network on Long Island will offer a new afterschool program for LGBT youth to prepare them for their future.

Network President David Kilmnick says LGBT students experience more bullying in schools, which leads to higher dropout rates. Kilmnick worries LGBT students will fall behind.

He hopes the new “Pathways to Pride” program will help better prepare students without changing who they are.

“They can be who they are, they can be whatever they want to be, and they can do so with pride.”

The program will include job training, interview preparation, financial literacy and internship and job opportunities for LGBT students.